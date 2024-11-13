Nigeria: Bayelsa to Establish Marine Safety Task Force, Fish Cities

Bayelsa State government, yesterday, said it would establish a marine safety task force and create economic zones to be known as Fish Cities.

The state governor, Senator Douye Diri disclosed this at an event tagged: "Expanded Stakeholders Validation for the Bayelsa State Marine and Blue Economy Draft Policy" organised by the state Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in Yenagoa.

The governor said security on waterways is key if the state would benefit from the wealth in its maritime domain.

He noted that the life of the Ijaw man had been centred around water and that establishing the Ministry of Blue Economy in the state reflected the nature and essence of Bayelsans and Ijaw at large.

Diri said his administration's investment in infrastructure such as the three senatorial roads, which all lead to the Atlantic Ocean, would create opportunities for young people to make a living.

According to him, globally, the blue economy sector is valued at over $1.5 trillion annually and provides more than 30 million jobs, with a potential for growth.

His words: "The blue economy offers a vast array of opportunities in maritime shipping, fishing and aquaculture, coastal tourism, renewable energy, undersea cabling, seabed extraction, marine biotechnology, and even the emerging field of marine genetic resources.

"As part of our Assured Prosperity Agenda, we are committed to creating pathways where our young people can build successful careers in these areas. For us, this is more than just about creating jobs; it is about carving out sustainable futures that benefit both our economy and our environment.

"We are championing the creation of Fish Cities. Our waters are rich, and with strategic investment and sustainable practices, they will fuel an industry that benefits every Bayelsan from our rural communities to our urban centres.

"Further to these transformative projects, we are focusing on marine safety. To secure our waters and improve safety across our coastline,

"I am pleased to announce the establishment of a Task Force on Marine Safety. This task force will work in collaboration with federal agencies, local authorities, and industry stakeholders to ensure the security of our maritime domain.

"Moreover, we will be investing in a locally managed fleet to enhance the safety of our waterways while fostering capacity building in maritime services. These dual actions will increase our capacity and bolster the safety of our coastal communities."

The governor called for collaboration between relevant federal agencies and the coastal states as the blue economy sector had the ability to make Nigeria depend less on oil and gas.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Faith Izibenua Zibs-Godwin, said the policy framework was borne out of a collective desire to transform Bayelsa into a model for sustainable marine management environment, resilience and inclusive economic growth.

She expressed appreciation to Governor Diri for giving her the opportunity to serve as the pioneer commissioner in the ministry, assuring that she will put in her best for the state to benefit from the vast resources in its blue economy.

In separate goodwill messages, representatives of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigeria Shippers Council, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency as well as a retired Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport, Amb. Boladei Igali, hailed the draft policy on marine and blue rconomy and pledged to collaborate with Bayelsa to make the sector profitable not just to the state but also the country.