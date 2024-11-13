Ghana: Injunction On NDC Amenfi Central Parliamentary Candidate Set Aside

The Sekondi High Court yesterday granted motion to vacate the interlocutory injunction filed against Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central constituency, in the Western Region.

The decision of the Court, presided by Justice Gyan Konto, comes after allegations levelled against Ms Cudjoe on her eligibility.

Earlier, the Electoral Commission (EC) disqualified Ms Cudjoe from not contesting as the NDC

candidate for Amenfi Central in this year's parliamentary election because of the court injunction on the NDC's parliamentary primaries.

The Court on November 4, ordered the plaintiffs and defendants to resolve the dispute on eligibility of Ms Cudjoe to contest the Amenfi Central seat, but the attempts to settle the matter out courts failed.

However, the NDC yesterday, filed a fresh application at the same, seeking to overturn the injunction that prevented Ms Cudjoe, to be recognised as the NDC's parliamentary candidate.

The NDC demanded that the EC restore Ms Cudjoe' s name

on the notice of poll to enable her to contest the December 7 parliamentary polls as the NDC candidate for Amenfi Central.

But, counsel for plaintiff, George Kojo Asiedu, argued that Ms Cudjoe's eligibility remained unresolved insisting the request for an injunction, but the court dismissed the application.

Lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, counsel for Ms Cudjoe, urged the EC to put Ms Cudjoe's name and picture on the notice of poll.

Mr Tamakloe said the basis for Ms Cudjoe's disqualification was an injunction order, which was no longer valid.

Meanwhile, Joana Cudjoe has urged her supporters to remain calm and continue to do their campaign despite the challenges.

