Japan Motors Trading Co. Ltd. (JMTC) has celebrated a historic milestone with the official launch of three Geely vehicle models in Ghana.

The grand unveiling event marked a significant expansion of Japan Motors' automotive portfolio, bringing the innovative Geely brand to Ghanaian consumers.

The newly launched Geely lineup includes three dynamic models: The Coolray: A high-performance SUV designed with global modular architecture (BMA) and featuring Geely's next-generation 1.5TD NordThor powertrain.

Speaking at the event, Mr Amine Kabbara, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at JMTC, highlighted the importance of this milestone. "The launch of Geely marks a new chapter in Ghana's automotive landscape. We are excited to offer Ghanaian drivers an unmatched driving experience defined by innovation and advanced technology," he said.

Mr Nouhad Kalmoni, Executive Director of JMTC, expressed enthusiasm for the three new models, saying, "Geely's diverse product lineup offers something for everyone, whether it's a compact car for city commuting, a versatile SUV for family adventures, or reliable options for company fleets.

"The locally assembled Coolray symbolises our commitment to local manufacturing and the future potential of Ghana's automobile industry. The Coolray stands as a symbol of what Ghana's automobile industry can achieve and a potential for growth and innovation in the years to come," he said.

Mr Kalmoni also assured customers of comprehensive after-sales support, with an industry-leading 6-year or 200,000 km warranty (whichever comes first) for Geely vehicles, setting a new standard for customer service in Ghana.

Geely's General Manager for West Africa, Mr Scofield Wu, added that, "Geely has a strong global presence in over 70 countries, and we are excited to introduce our exceptional products to the Ghanaian market."

"Japan motors is one of the biggest auto groups in Ghana with a long history and good reputation, as such, Geely will work together with the company to focus on users, continuously improve product and service capabilities, and we believe this will bring a more excellent car experience to every consumer in Ghana. With this successful launch, Japan Motors and Geely are poised to become key players in Ghana's automotive sector, meeting the growing demand for quality, technology, and affordable mobility solutions," he explained.

Japan Motors also announced that the Coolray SUV will be assembled locally at its state-of-the-art Japan Motors Vehicle Assembly Plant in Tema.

"This local production further underscores JMTC's dedication to advancing Ghana's automotive industry. Alongside its assembly of other brands like Nissan, Peugeot, and Foton, Japan Motors has produced over 1,000 vehicles with a record of zero defects, contributing to job creation and skill development in Ghana," he added.