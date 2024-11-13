Ghana: 2024 Edition of School Farm Awards Held

The event, which sought to celebrate the dedication and innovation of junior high and senior high school students nationwide in the field of sustainable agriculture, brought together relevant stakeholders in education and agriculture, as well as representatives from the Mastercard Foundation.

The winners include Okanta Presbyterian School, Most Entrepreneurial School went to Goriyiri R/C JHS was adjudged the Most Committed Sch, Bepong Senior High School, Most Innovative School Topp Basic School, Most Committed Project on Soil and Environmental Protection Sawla School, Discovery of The Year.

Nana Joe Mensah Award for Winner for Overall Best Junior High School went to Okanta Presbyterian Basic School (Overall winner)

Delivering the welcome address, Executive Director of KIC, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, reiterated KIC's commitment to transforming Ghana's agricultural landscape by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

"The School Farm Competition exemplifies our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a resilient agricultural economy, by training students on school farm projects and providing them with the necessary resources and mentorship. We are training a new generation of youth who will ensure the future of sustainable agriculture in Ghana," he noted.

Mr Gyan-Kesse expressed appreciation to Mastercard Foundation saying, "We are also grateful to the Mastercard Foundation for its continued commitment to empowering young people providing them with opportunities for work-readiness and skills training, for fulfilling jobs."

Mr Joe Mensah, encouraged students to see the opportunities in the promotion of sustainable agriculture, which also contributes to national development.

Prof. James Osei Mensah, Vice President of Ghana Society of Agribusiness Scientists (GSAS), Associate Professor of Agribusiness Management, Department of Economics, KNUST, highlighted the importance of helping young people identify viable opportunities in agriculture and agribusinesses by highlighting the agricultural production as well as marketing.

Mrs Olivia Serwa Opare, National Director, STEM Directorate, GES, emphasissed the importance of STEM Education and commended the programme for focusing on key aspects of collaborative and empirical learning, as well as presentation skills that are vital for Teaching and Learning in STEM Education.

Alistair Djimatey, Public Affairs Manager for Blue Skies Company, highlighted the importance of agricultural education and food security, and the opportunities that young people could consider for future careers in agribusiness and agriculture.

"Agricultural education is the cornerstone of food security and sustainable development. By exploring diverse opportunities within agribusiness and agriculture, young people can become the innovators and leaders who drive our agricultural sector forward. At Blue Skies, we are committed to supporting and inspiring the next generation to pursue these vital careers, ensuring a resilient and prosperous future for all," he added.