Gambia: Former Acting KMC CEO Detained for Alleged Witness Interference

The Local Government Commission of Inquiry has ordered the detention of Jaja Cham, the former acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), at Mile 2 Central Prison.

Mr. Cham faces allegations of witness interference after reportedly confronting Sarata Jaiteh, a procurement officer at KMC, following her testimony before the commission.

The commission heard that Mr. Cham accused Ms. Jaiteh of lying in her statements about him during her appearance. Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez requested Mr. Cham's detention in response to the alleged altercation, arguing that such interference undermines the integrity of the inquiry process.

Chairperson Jainaba Bah accepted the application, mandating Mr. Cham's detention. He is scheduled to appear before the commission on November 14, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. to explain why he should not face further legal action.

"The criminal code section 106 states that a person who attempts wrongfully to interfere or influence a witness in any judicial proceeding, either before or after they have given evidence, or in connection with such evidence, commits an offense and is liable to imprisonment of up to three months," Counsel Gomez read to the commissioners, underscoring the gravity of the offense.