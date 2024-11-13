Gambia: Commission Probes Latrikunda Market Pre-Financed Canteen Construction Amid Discrepancies

The Local Government Commission of Inquiry has revealed conflicting testimonies regarding the pre-financed construction of canteens at Latrikunda Sabiji Market, with market vendors, the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), and the project's contractor providing differing accounts.

According to the evidence presented, the market vendors each paid D48,010 to fund the construction of 86 canteens, while the KMC financed an additional 10, totaling 96 canteens. However, the contractor, Lahiabi Kujabi, testified that he built approximately 110 canteens, leaving the total number in question.

Under the agreed terms, each vendor who contributed to the pre-financing of the canteens will pay a reduced monthly rent of D250 for four years to recoup their investment, while the standard rental fee for other canteens remains at D1250.

Abdoulie Camara, chairperson of the Latrikunda Sabiji Market Vendors' Association, testified that vendors initiated the pre-financing arrangement when the council failed to deliver on its initial promise to build 100 canteens following the inauguration of the market's solid structure.

"When the council did not fulfill its promise after more than a year, the vendors decided to self-fund the construction," Camara explained. He added that the association had informed the market manager, Modou A. Njie, who brought the proposal to the council, which ultimately approved the arrangement.

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez confronted Camara with the contractor's claim of constructing more than 96 canteens. Camara clarified that 96 canteens were completed, with an additional 14 still under construction, reaffirming that vendors pre-financed 86 completed units.

KMC Market Manager Modou A. Njie testified that he collected the pre-financed payments from vendors and transferred them to contractor Kujabi. "I issued receipts to the vendors, though I do not have duplicates," Njie stated, noting that he had receipts from Kujabi confirming the transactions.

Counsel Gomez expressed concern over the lack of accountability, pointing out that without detailed records, discrepancies in funds received would be difficult to trace. Njie defended his actions, asserting that each transaction was accompanied by receipts bearing the contractor's company logo. He requested time to retrieve any remaining receipts from vendors.

When questioned about his decision to transfer payments in cash rather than through a bank, Njie admitted, "Maybe I did not think of this at the time. The vendors paid me in cash, so I handed the money to the contractor in the same way."

When challenged further if the contractor ever provided him with any personal incentives, Njie firmly replied, "My integrity and dignity mean more than that."

Lahiabi Kujabi, the contractor, testified that Nyima Camara, head of KMC's planning department, had informed him of the arrangement, clarifying that vendor payments, not council funds, would cover the construction costs.

According to Kujabi, "The vendors would pay the council, and I would receive the funds from Modou Njie in cash." Kujabi indicated that 10 canteens funded by KMC cost D400,000, while the remaining canteens, funded by the vendors, reached approximately 100 in total--a figure that exceeds the initially agreed-upon 96 canteens.

As the inquiry progresses, the Local Government Commission continues to probe these conflicting accounts, seeking to clarify the exact number of canteens constructed and ensure accountability in the handling of vendor contributions.