Senegal Should Be an Example

13 November 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
editorial

The heightened tension between the party in power and those in the opposition is not in the best interest of Senegal. There is evidence that Prime Minister Sonko's envoy has been subjected to attacks by opposition forces. But an eye for an eye, a tooth for tooth doctrine would lead to tension and chaos.

Those in office are best served by having an opposition that respects the right of the government to serve according to the Constitution without fear or favour, affection or ill will. In the same vein, the government must recognize the right of the opposition to hold it into account as provided by law.

It is therefore anticipated that the government of Senegal and the opposition will promote the establishment of an interparty committee to help the Senegalese people to put party differences aside in the interest of the country to help promote dialogue and cooperation among political parties. This will enable Senegal to build an enviable democracy that will be emulated in other countries.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.