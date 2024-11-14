Niger Embraces Russia for Uranium Production Leaving France Out in the Cold

Niger has called on Russian firms to directly invest in uranium and other natural resource production, following the collapse of relations with former colonial ruler France and the eviction of French nuclear giant Orano from the country

Niger's recent diplomatic shift away from France towards Russia has marked a turning point in the nation's resource management strategy, particularly concerning its abundant uranium reserves.

Following the military coup in July 2023, which resulted in the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger's military junta has been taking increasingly bold steps to redefine its international partnerships, especially in the critical mining sector.

On 8 November, Mining Minister Ousmane Abarchi announced that Niger is actively seeking to attract Russian investment in uranium and other natural resources.

The move comes against the backdrop of a breakdown in relations with France, Niger's former colonial power and a long-time partner in uranium mining.

Abarchi highlighted that several Russian firms have expressed interest in exploring Niger's rich mining opportunities.

In an interview with Russia's Ria Novosti press agency, Arbachi said: "We have already met with Russian companies that are interested in coming to explore and exploit Niger's natural resources ... not only uranium."

"With regards to French companies, the French government - via its head of state - has said it does not recognise the Niger authorities," he said.

"Does it seem possible in this case that we, the State of Niger, accept that French companies continue to exploit our natural resources?"

Tensions between France and Niger escalated after the junta's decision to revoke Orano's licence to operate at the Imouraren uranium mine in June of this year.

This deposit is one of the largest in the world and has been a focal point of French investment over the years.

Since its involvement began in the early 2000s, Orano has invested over €1 billion in developing the mine.

Despite optimism surrounding a recovery in uranium prices, the company found itself at the mercy of political changes as the French government's crackdown on the military regime complicated operational agreements.

As Niger hopes to revitalise its mining sector under new governance, it has vowed to reshape regulations concerning foreign investments.

The junta's focus on nationalising resource control appears to align with a regional trend across the Sahel, as neighbouring countries - such as Mali - have also pivoted towards Russia for support and investment, moving away from historical ties with France.

Niger-Russia space cooperation

This comes as Niger signed an agreement with the Russian company Glavkosmos earlier this month to acquire advanced satellite technology.

The move - aimed at enhancing national security and counter-terrorism efforts - is expected to deliver three high-altitude satellites within four years.

Niger's Minister of Communication, Sidi Mohamed Raliou, emphasised the strategic importance of the satellites for communication, remote sensing, and defence capabilities, further solidifying Niger's technological relationship with Russia.

The junta's increasing reliance on Russia not only signifies a search for allies in a complicated political and security environment but also represents an outright rejection of France's former influence in the region.

Niger's strategy to court Russian firms for mining and technological investments underlines the military régime's audacious restructuring of foreign relations - especially with France - amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, as Paris grapples with its waning influence in its former African colonies.

