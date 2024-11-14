South Africa: 'Smoke Them Out' Remark at Illegal Miners Sparks Outrage - South African News Briefs - November 14, 2024

Minister's 'Smoke Them Out' Remark at Illegal Miners Sparks Outrage

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has condemned remarks by Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who said that the government would not assist illegal miners trapped underground in Stilfontein, North West. Instead, Ntshavheni said the government would "smoke them out," reports IOL. "We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. Criminals are not to be helped; they are to be prosecuted," said Ntshavheni. Her statements have sparked strong reactions, with some supporting her tough stance and others criticizing the lack of compassion for the families seeking aid for the trapped miners. NUM's acting deputy general secretary, Phillip Mankge, labeled Ntshavheni's comments "inhumane and irresponsible." IOL reported that the community of Stilfontein has mobilized resources and manpower to attempt the rescue of the stranded illegal miners - believed to be thousands - who remain underground in abandoned mine shafts after police cut off critical supply lines of food and water. Recently, community members have been gathering with signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Free Our Brothers," urging the government to take action to save the miners, often called "zama zamas."

Cape Town Deploys 5,000 Extra Officers for Festive Season

More than 5,000 additional law enforcement officers will be deployed in Cape Town during the festive season, reports EWN. These officers, recent graduates of the city's cadet program, were announced at the launch of Cape Town's Festive Season Tourism Safety Plan. In addition to an increased police presence, the city plans to leverage security technology in its holiday crime-prevention efforts, equipping safety officers with body cameras to document incidents for potential court use. JP Smith, the City's Safety and Security MMC, said the significance of using body cams and other surveillance tools, including CCTV, ISR, and gunfire detection, to achieve concrete outcomes. Smith cautioned that a "skop, skiet en donder" (kick, shoot, and thunder) approach is insufficient for effective crime prevention, as courts rely on a substantial body of evidence.

Cape Town Sees Decline in Diabetes Screenings

The City of Cape Town has reported a decline in the number of clients screened for diabetes in the past financial year, alongside a slight increase in new cases, reports SABC News. The city's health services screened about 110,000 clients aged 18 to 39 and roughly 70,000 clients aged 40 and above, marking a 15% decrease in both groups from the previous year. Diabetes, a chronic condition affecting over 4.2 million South Africans, is the second leading cause of death in the country, after tuberculosis. The city has urged residents to access its healthcare programs, which provide resources for diabetes prevention, education, and management.

