South Africa: Hundreds of Illegal Miners Arrested After Underground Food and Water Supplies Cut

The zama zamas who surfaced at Orkney over the weekend are the small fish in this big pond of criminality. The big fish have yet to be landed in the net.

At least 565 illegal gold miners -- zama zamas -- were arrested at the weekend in the North West town of Orkney after the police choked off their food and water supplies, forcing them to the surface.

The arrests were the latest made under Operation Vala Umgodi, which seeks to disrupt illegal mining at a time when companies such as Sibanye-Stillwater have recorded a spike in such activities, including direct attacks on mine operations and infrastructure against the backdrop of record gold prices.

"The Vala Umgodi task teams led by the SAPS and SANDF in North West are intensifying their operations and ensuring that illegal mining activities and operations are dealt a blow. As of 12:00 (midday) on Sunday, 03 November 2024, at least 565 illegal mine workers have resurfaced," said the SA Police Service (SAPS) in a statement on Sunday.

In an earlier statement, the SAPS said the zama zamas were resurfacing "as a result of starvation and dehydration. SAPS and members of the SANDF blocked communities in and around these abandoned mining shifts in Orkney from delivering food parcels, water and necessities to these illegal miners. This act of stamping the authority of the state eventually forced these...