South Africa: SA to Mark 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Cabinet has approved the conceptual approach to this year's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign.

The campaign will take place under the theme: "30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children", which emphasises the importance of a whole-of-society approach to combating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and the importance of a multi-sectoral accountability.

"This year's campaign continues to address the root causes of GBVF while promoting positive masculinity and gender equity, along with creating economic opportunities for women and children.

"While more than 1 000 GBVF perpetrators were convicted between 1 April and 31 September 2024, we still have more to do as a nation to eradicate this scourge from society," Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Wednesday in Cape Town.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of South Africa's participation in the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, which will be launched on 25 November 2024 in Rustenburg, in the North West.

This supports the global campaign which runs from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).