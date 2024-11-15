Nigeria: 16-Day Activism - Women Affairs Minister Canvasses All-Inclusive Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim on Thursday in Abuja, called on Nigerian women, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), private sectors and other stakeholders to join her in driving an all -inclusive campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV) which commences on November 25 to climax on December 10, 2024.

The 16 Days of Activism is a campaign supported by the United Nations that calls for action to end violence against women and girls and themed: "Towards Beijing +30: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls".

To this end, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has lined up activities to commemorate the global event.

They include, town Hall meeting with women groups, GBV awareness rallies in 6 geopolitical zones in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, Flag off of nationwide campaigns with the release of Helium Balloons as well as interdenominational prayers for Muslims and Christians (in all mosques and churches nationwide).

The 2024 observance provides the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs yet again, the national mechanism for the advancement of women in Nigeria, under the leadership of Hon. Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim to consolidate on the gains made in the past through the efforts of the Federal Government, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and international partners in addressing GBV.

The Minister has also highlighted the need to ensure sustainability of the issues raised, even after the days of observance with a view to bringing cases of GBV to its barest minimum

According to her, "Gender-Based Violence (GBV) remains a hydra-headed monster affecting millions of women, children and marginalised communities in Nigeria"

Sulaiman-Ibrahim who informed that the incidences of reported cases soared to a frightening scale in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, noted that this led to the Federal Executive Council passing a resolution which called for urgent measures against the menace as well as a declaration of the State of Emergency against GBV in the country by the 36 State Governors.

She therefore called on government at all levels, civil society organizations and the private sector to accelerate progress towards ending violence against women and girls.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign has offshoots like UNiTE campaign "A civil society initiative led by the UN Secretary-General that calls for global action to increase awareness, share knowledge, and galvanize advocacy efforts.

"#NoExcuse campaign:

A call for urgent investments to prevent violence against women and girls.

"COMMIT initiative

A call for governments to make new national commitments to end violence against women and girls.

"Adolescent health

An emphasis on understanding and addressing the health risks and needs of adolescents."

Community actions are also encouraged, such as reporting abusers, signing the pledge against Gender-Based Violence, challenging cultural practices that perpetuate gender inequalities, being supportive to GBV victims, teaching children values of gender equality, protecting children from exposure to violence and harmful content on the internet and social media, developing policies that prevent and deal with gender-based violence among others.

The 16 days campaign was started by activists at the inauguration of the Women's Global Leadership Institute in 1991.

It is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

In support of this civil society initiative, the United Nations Secretary-General launched in 2008 the campaign UNITE by 2030 to End Violence against Women, which runs parallel to the 16 Days of Activism.

Every year, the UNITE Campaign focuses on a specific theme and this year's is "UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls".