South Africa: SA to Play Key Role At Upcoming G20 Summit

South Africa is set to play a pivotal role at the upcoming G20 Summit next week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as it prepares to assume the G20 presidency in December.

The G20 Leaders' Summit which will take place from 18-19 November 2024, will bring together leaders from the 19 member countries, along with representatives from the African Union and the European Union.

Representing nearly 60% of the global population, 80% of global gross domestic product (GDP), and 75% of global exports, the G20 stands as a vital platform for international economic cooperation and sustainable development.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister Ronald Lamola, said the G20 is a preeminent forum on whose stage, global economic cooperation is facilitated.

"In terms of promoting the economic interests of the Global South, South Africa considers the G20 to be an important vehicle for advancing the aspirations of developing countries, and Africa's development priorities in particular," Lamola said.

The Summit will conclude the work of Brazil's rotating G20 presidency, where world leaders will review and approve agreements addressing pressing global challenges.

The Minister emphasised that supporting emerging and developing economies to achieve sustainable development is vital for global stability and security, reducing resource pressures, population movements and the risk of conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is especially important for the African continent. We will support the President at the G20 in Brazil. The G20 Summit represents the conclusion of the work carried out by the country holding the group's rotating presidency. It is the moment when heads of state and government approve the agreements negotiated throughout the year and point out ways of dealing with global challenges," he said.

South Africa is already playing an enhanced role as a member of the G20 Troika, together with Brazil and India, in support of one of Brazil's foremost priorities of the reform of the Global Governance Institutions.

This is where G20 Leaders are expected to advance efforts for a reinvigorated and strengthened multilateral system, rooted in the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, with renewed institutions and a reformed governance that is more representative, effective, transparent and accountable, reflecting the social, economic and political realities of the 21st century.

The summit also marks the lead-up to South Africa's presidency of the G20, which it will assume on 01 December, 2024.

READ | SA's G20 Presidency a significant moment for the country's young democracy, says Lamola

South Africa plans to announce its presidential agenda soon, outlining its priorities for further advancing the aspirations of developing countries and fostering sustainable growth across Africa and beyond.