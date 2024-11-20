Angola: G20 - President João Lourenço Addresses On Energy Transitions

Rio De Janeiro — The Angolan Head of State João Lourenço speaks Tuesday on the last day of the G20 Summit, in the segment "Sustainable Development and Energy Transitions".

João Lourenço will be the 17th speaker at the session, which precedes the ceremony to hand over the G20 Presidency from Brazil to South Africa and, consequently, the closing of the Summit.

It is estimated that by 2027, Angola's renewable energy generation capacity will reach 71 percent of the total to be produced in the country, according to a source from the Energy and Water Department.

Angola has approved the National Climate Change Strategy (ENAC 2022-2035) tha establishes, among other goals, greater production and access to low-carbon electricity.

As regards to Energy Transitions, the Summit organizers' website points out that Angola is also a country invited by the Brazilian presidency of the G20 to collaborate on the different issues under discussion.

Citing a source from the Ministry of the Environment, the platform stresses that Angola's electricity matrix has evolved towards cleaner sources and that the changes have been financed with the country's own resources, which have not received climate compensation funds.

The publication praises the work underway in the country in decarburizing the oil sector and the efforts to honor international commitments and the Paris Agreement.

Angolan Head of State takes part for the first time in a G20 Summit, specifically the 19th Summit of the world's 19 main economies, which includes the European Union and the African Union, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The participation of the Angolan president follows an invitation from Brazil, extending to Portugal, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Nigeria, Norway and Singapore to take part in the meeting, in addition to the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

The Brazilian presidency believes that these states have a say in "Social Inclusion and the Fight against Hunger and Poverty", "Energy Transition and Sustainable Development" and "Reform of Global Governance Institutions", which were chosen as priority issues. ADR/ART/TED/AMP