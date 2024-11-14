Nigeria: NNPC Subsidiary Signs Gas Sale, Supply Agreement With Dangote Refinery

The NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has successfully executed a Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

The agreement was signed by the managing director, NGML, Barr. Justin Ezeala, and the President/CEO of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on Tuesday at the corporate head office of Dangote Group in Lagos, the NNPCL said in a statement by its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, on Wednesday.

The agreement outlined the supply of natural gas for power generation and feedstock at the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

This major milestone is in line with President Bola Tinubu's policy of utilising Nigeria's abundant gas resources towards revamping the nation's industrial growth and kickstarting its economic prosperity.

The development, which sees a huge investment of this nature penned with zero capital expenditure (CAPEX) outlay, has been described by many as unprecedented in the history of NGML or any gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) in the country.

Under the terms of the agreement, NGML will supply 100 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/D), 50MMSCF/D being firm supply and the rest 50MMSCF/D interruptible natural gas supply to the Dangote Refinery for an initial period of 10 years, with options for renewal and growth.

This collaboration is a significant step toward ensuring the operational success of the Dangote Refinery and enhancing Nigeria's domestic gas utilisation. NNPC Ltd, through NGML, its gas marketing subsidiary, continues to lead efforts in promoting the use of domestic gas to support industries and businesses nationwide.

The agreement represents a milestone for both NNPC Ltd and Dangote Refinery, aligning with their shared commitment to boosting local production and providing vital products for the benefit of all Nigerians. It is also a further proof of NGML's unwavering commitment to business excellence and fulfilling NNPC Ltd's core mandate of ensuring Nigeria's energy security through the execution of strategic gas projects across the country.