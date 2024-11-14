Liberia Set for First Chieftaincy Elections in 40 Years

Monrovia — Liberia's long-awaited chieftaincy elections may finally become a reality as President Joseph Boakai's administration commits to upholding the constitutional mandate to elect local chiefs.

Internal Affairs Minister Francis Nyumalin confirmed the government's commitment to organizing the first chieftaincy elections since 1986 during his appearance before the legislature's Majority Bloc on Tuesday.

"When His Excellency, President Boakai, was sworn in, he assured the Liberian people and the world that chieftaincy elections would be held during his tenure," Nyumalin stated. "Since 1986, this country has not conducted chieftaincy elections, despite our constitution clearly mandating that chiefs be elected."

Nyumalin highlighted that the government is working with the National Election Commission (NEC) and other stakeholders to finalize a proposal for the elections, with funding anticipated by October 2026. "We will soon request your approval to ensure chieftaincy elections are held by October 2026," he told lawmakers.

The framework for Liberia's local governance structure is established in Chapter IV of the Local Government Act (LGA) of 2018, which reinforces the constitutional mandate outlined in Article 56(B) of the 1986 Constitution.

Article 56(B) requires that Paramount, Clan, and Town Chiefs be elected by registered voters in their localities for six-year terms. It allows for chiefs to be re-elected but stipulates that they can only be removed by the President for proven misconduct, with further legislative provisions defining the qualifications for office.

The Local Government Act of 2018 represents a significant step in decentralization efforts, aiming to empower local communities by bringing governance closer to the people. The LGA calls for the election of local chiefs as a means to foster democratic representation and enhance accountability at the community level. However, despite these frameworks, Liberia has yet to hold a single chieftaincy election since the adoption of the 1986 Constitution.