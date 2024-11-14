Liberia: President Boakai Suspends Immigration Chief

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has suspended the Commissioner-General of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Mr. Stephen H. J. Zargo, for three months without pay, effective immediately.

A release from the Executive Mansion on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, stated that the suspension was imposed for his improper handling of official duties. Zargo, a former Senator of Lofa County.

According to the Executive Mansion, the President's decision is an indication of his commitment to maintaining high standards of professionalism and accountability within the public sector.

"This action serves as a reminder to all government officials of their duty to serve with honor and diligence," the Executive Mansion declared.

President Boakai also directed Zargo to hand over all official materials, assets, and office items to the Deputy Commissioner-General for Administration, Mr. Elijah F. Rufus, who will oversee LIS operations during Zargo's suspension.

"President Boakai remains dedicated to strengthening the rule of law and reinforcing integrity within all public offices," the statement added.

In a related development, the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs has, with immediate effect, dismissed three senior employees--Lamine Sharpe (Director of Budget & Finance), Atty. Harry B. Sando (Financial Comptroller), and Mohammed S. Kromah (Assistant Minister for Human Resources)--for alleged payroll padding.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the ministry stated that these dismissals follow findings from an investigation conducted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) into alleged payroll padding under a supplementary payroll scheme.

"Following a thorough review of the LACC's findings, which included interviews, collection of statements, and analysis of financial records, the Ministry has taken punitive actions against the following employees," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the dismissed officials breached government regulations, resulting in the misuse of public funds.

Simultaneously, the ministry reinstated Mr. James Y. Tolker, Deputy Financial Controller, who was cleared of any involvement in the scheme. "Tolker has been cleared of any involvement in the scheme and reinstated," the release noted.

The statement further emphasized that these actions reflect the ministry's commitment to transparency, ethical governance, and protecting public resources. "Reforms are ongoing to prevent future incidents," it added.