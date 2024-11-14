Nigeria: Lottery Trust Fund's Renews Ties With Nigerian Intelligence Financial Unit

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability by renewing its partnership with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). This collaboration aims to promote Good Causes through prompt remittance of lottery proceeds.

The Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, speaking during a visit to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit headquarters, praised the NFIU's efforts, saying, "We are proud of what you are doing and how you have been supporting our organisation. We are here to further solidify our relationship with your organization in order to help us sustain the ongoing interventions.

"This partnership will also provide more opportunities to help those in the rural areas through our Good Causes projects, focusing on areas such as health, education, sports, environment, agriculture and disaster management. By working together, we aim to promote transparency, accountability, and sustainable development, ultimately uplifting the downtrodden communities."

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of NFIU, Hafsat Bakari, said, "It is an honour and privilege to receive your team. What you have done in three months has justified your appointment. Your strategic plan is laudable, and it shows you are ready to work. We are ready to support you in achieving success. We hope to continue our robust relationship with your organization so it can continue on its Good Causes across Nigeria."

Bakari added, "We value our partnership with NLTF and are committed to providing critical intelligence and expertise to enhance your organisation's impact. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of Nigerians, particularly those in need."