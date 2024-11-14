Liberia: Boakai Suspends Immigration Boss

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has suspended Mr. Stephen H. J. Zargo, the Commissioner-General of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), for three months without pay, effective immediately.

The suspension was imposed due to Zargo's improper handling of official duties, as stated in a release from the Executive Mansion on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The release does not say exactly what Zargo did to warrant a three-month suspension, except for "administrative reasons".

Zargo, a former Senator of Lofa County, has been directed to hand over all official materials, assets, and office items to the Deputy Commissioner-General for Administration during his suspension.

The President's decision to suspend Zargo is seen as a demonstration of his commitment to upholding high standards of professionalism and accountability within the public sector. The Executive Mansion, through the statement issued by the Presidential Press Secretary, Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana, emphasized that this action serves as a reminder to all government officials of their duty to serve with honor and diligence.

"This action reflects the President's commitment to ensuring that public offices operate with the utmost professionalism and accountability," Fofana said. "It also serves as a reminder to all government officials of their responsibility to serve with honor, diligence, and respect for the rule of law."

In addition to Zargo's suspension, the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs has dismissed three senior employees--Lamine Sharpe, Atty. Harry B. Sando, and Mohammed S. Kromah--for alleged payroll padding following an investigation conducted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

These dismissals were based on findings revealing the misuse of public funds due to breaches of government regulations. Mr. James Y. Tolker, the Deputy Financial Controller, who was cleared of any involvement in the payroll padding scheme, has been reinstated.

The ministry's actions underscore its commitment to transparency, ethical governance, and the protection of public resources.

These suspensions come amid ongoing efforts by the Boakai administration to instill greater integrity and professionalism within the government.