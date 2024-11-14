Liberia: House of Representative Warns Executive

The House of Representatives has informed the Executive Branch of Government, headed by President Joseph N. Boakai to avoid proceeding that would be seen as taking side.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday from the Speaker's office, J. Fonati Koffa said: "the leadership of the house of Representatives has expressed deep disappointment over the presence of Executive officers at a recent meeting held by absentee lawmakers."

President Boakai arrived at the inaugural program, 2024(Pix by New Republic)

The statement added; "as a coordinating branch of government, the Executive Branch of Government must avoid action that could be perceived as taking sides as budding constitutional crisis which is far more consequential than a mere schoolyard dispute."

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, three government officials; Ministers of Transport, Ralph Tyler, Internal Affairs, Francis Nyumalin and Mohammed Ali, managing Director, Water and Sewer appeared before the anti-Speaker bloc for inquiries.

The release said, it is essential to act decisively in upholding our constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

"We continue to urge our colleagues to resolve this crisis by returning to session and following the grievance procedures as outlined in the House Rules and constitution of Liberia.

"Additionally, we reiterate our appeal to the executive branch to refrain from providing any form of support or encouragement to actions that contravene the constitution as such actions could ultimately endanger the stability of our country. Liberia is our shared heritage and responsibility."