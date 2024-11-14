Uganda: Public Warned Against Turning to Native Healers for Mpox Symptoms

Stakeholders and authorities in public health have warned the public against seeking Mpox treatment from traditional healers or herbalists.

Instead, officials emphasised the importance of visiting certified health facilities for accurate diagnosis and effective care.

"Mpox is not treated by witch doctors and herbalists," stated Jackson Kadumye, senior communications officer at the Ministry of Health.

"When you experience symptoms, report to health facilities. Early treatment can prevent complications and further spread," he advised, highlighting the serious health risks associated with untreated Mpox.

The warning was issued at a media training session today in Mbarara City. The session brought together officials from the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), the auN Children's Education and Scientific Fund (Unicef), and the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME).

Dr Philimon Kabagambe, from WHO recalled past incidents, such as the Ebola outbreak in Kansanga, where patients initially sought help from witch doctors with dire consequences.

"Some witch doctors would run away when patients approached them in fear of the conditions. Others would treat them briefly, but when symptoms worsened, they would abandon these patients, worsening the situation," Dr Kabagambe explained.

This media training was designed to equip journalists with accurate information to guide the public on Mpox.

Dr Kabagambe warned that misinformation is dangerous, and recent cases in Mayuge and Pallisa showed that patients who initially sought help from witch doctors eventually turned to health facilities.

"These cases highlight the need for accurate information and prompt medical intervention," he said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health's senior public relations officer, shared data showing a rise in cases, with three new infections in Mbarara and 26 cases confirmed nationwide as of November 13.

"The numbers are rising, and we need everyone to understand that Mpox requires medical treatment," he stated.

Dr Kabagambe explained that Mpox spreads primarily through close person-to-person contact, including skin contact and, in Uganda, often through sexual intercourse.

"Those at higher risk include individuals with multiple sexual partners, health workers, and children," he noted, adding that Mpox complications can be severe and may include pneumonia, encephalitis, corneal infections, and, in some cases, death.

For those infected, managing Mpox involves supportive care to address symptoms, and vaccines are recommended for high-risk groups.

Kabagambe added that HIV-positive individuals should continue with antiretroviral treatment (ART) to help manage the virus effectively.

Preventive measures include isolation for infected individuals, covering lesions, regular handwashing, disinfecting shared spaces, and avoiding contact with wildlife.

"Preventing Mpox is about reducing stigma and promoting accurate information," Dr. Kabagambe concluded.