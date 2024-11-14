Uganda: Journalists Trained to Combat Mpox Misinformation

Mbarara City — Journalists from South-western region have received critical training on Mpox disease reporting, aiming to empower the media to effectively inform the public, combat misinformation, and contribute to the national health response.

The training was organised by UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in partnership with the Ministry of Health, and implemented by the African Center for Media Excellence (ACME).

The training took place at Lake View Resort Hotel in Mbarara City.

The initiative comes in response to a significant surge in Mpox cases in Uganda, with 26 cases reported so far.

The government has recognised the media's unique role in educating the public, challenging myths, and disseminating accurate information.

Senior Communications Officer with the Uganda Ministry of Health, Jackson Kadumye, highlighted the essential need for informed journalism.

"Some members of the public have developed a false perception of Mpox, believing it to be linked to witchcraft," he said.

"In some cases, people are even seeking treatment from witch doctors, which is both dangerous and misguided. The media must step up to correct this misinformation."

During the training, journalists were taught to recognise early Mpox symptoms, such as skin rashes and other primary indicators.

Kadumye emphasized that "if the media can clearly communicate these symptoms to the public, we believe it will help people recognise the disease and take appropriate measures to protect themselves."

WHO Uganda's Field Coordinator, Philemon Kabagambe, also urged journalists to prioritize accuracy and objectivity in their coverage to avoid inciting fear.

"Accurate and balanced reporting is critical," he noted.

"We need to prevent unnecessary panic among the public by ensuring the information shared is based on facts, not rumors."

The training also covered preventive measures, encouraging journalists to share practical guidance with their audiences.

By fostering public understanding of both symptoms and prevention, officials hope to support health efforts and reduce the spread of Mpox in Uganda.

The Spokesperson for the Uganda Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Ainebyona, called on journalists to take the training to heart.

"This training is intended to guide you to educate the public to make informed choices," he said.

"Do not take it for granted."

As Mpox cases continue to rise, the program stands as a crucial step in preparing journalists to support public health and create a well-informed community.