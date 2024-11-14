Liberia: House Leadership Expresses Dismay Over Boakai Officials' Appearance Before Majority Bloc Amid Lingering Leadership Deadlock

Monrovia — The leadership of the House of Representatives aligning with Speaker Fonati Koffa has expressed strong disapproval of executive officials' appearance before the majority bloc in the joint chamber of the House of Representatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, the House leadership condemned the appearance, expressing "deep disappointment" with what they see as the executive branch's interference in legislative affairs. The leadership urged the Boakai administration to remain neutral in the matter, emphasizing the need for the executive to avoid actions that could be interpreted as favoring one side in what is now evolving into a constitutional standoff.

"The leadership of the House has expressed deep disappointment over the presence of executive officers at a recent meeting held by absentee lawmakers. As a coordinating branch of government, the Executive Branch must avoid actions that could be perceived as taking sides in a budding constitutional crisis, which is far more consequential than a mere schoolyard dispute. It is essential to act decisively in upholding our constitutional democracy and the rule of law," the statement read.

For over a month now, the House of Representatives has been engulfed in a leadership crisis that started when a group of lawmakers drew up a resolution, calling for the Speaker to resign. These lawmakers have anticipated garnering to require a two-third majority to oust the speaker, but felt short. In their counts they, among other things, accused the Speaker of being involved with conflict of interest, alleging that he is serving as lawyer for most of the government' agencies. Subsequently some even back off, accusing the anti-Koffa lawmakers of receiving bribes to remove the Speaker.

Rep. Luther Collins said he was offered US$15,000 upfront to sign the resolution, and to promise additional US$10,000 when the Speaker is removed. Rep. Thomas Goshua (ANC, District #5, Grand Bassa County) said the group was opting to remove the Speaker in order to stop the House from being audited by the General Service Agency (GSA).

Rep. Rugie Yatu Barry (Liberty Party, District #1, Montserrado County) and Prescilla Abram Cooper (District #5, Montserrado County) withdrew their signatures, citing the Speaker was not given due process.

With these withdrawals, the number of the majority bloc reduced and are currently 43. Despite falling short of the two-thirds majority (49), the lawmakers abandoned their regular chamber and are holding parallel sessions in the joint chamber. According to them, the Speaker has lacked the confidence to preside over them.

The Speaker has turned their gathering as illegal, and urged the President to stop his cabinet officials from doing business with the majority bloc.

The impasse has paralyzed the House's operations. Speaker Koffa, backed by 30 members, has been unable to conduct official plenary sessions due to a lack of quorum. The majority bloc, though it holds significant support, has struggled to engage other branches of government in its oversight activities. Consequently, the Executive Branch has postponed submission of the 2025 budget, awaiting clarification on which faction holds legitimate authority.

Amid the President's ambivalence, three of his officials honored the invitation of the majority bloc and appeared for their assembly. They include Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin, Transport Minister Sirleaf Tyler, and Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Managing Director Mo Ali faced a barrage of inquiries regarding claims of bribery.

The accused officials had been summoned to answer for allegations that funds from the Ministry of Transport and LWSC were funneled into a scheme designed to buy support for the removal of Speaker Koffa.

They were accused of fueling the conflict. The House's leadership, in the statement, warned the executive not to meddle in the House's saga.

Responding to the House's criticism, Mo Ali, Managing Director of the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation, defended the executive's stance, stating that the officials attended the meeting following a formal communication from the House plenary - the highest decision-making body of the legislature. Ali clarified that the attendance was based on the plenary's mandate and not an endorsement of either faction.

"We received a communication from the House of Representatives. Whether they have a division or they do not have a division, that doesn't concern me," Ali said during a live appearance on Spoon network. "What I do know is the Plenary mandated the chief clerk to invite you if the committee wants to see you. This is the simple rule we follow. We did not go there because it is a majority bloc or minority bloc. We went there because the communication that came to us said plenary. So, we do not disrespect plenary, we always honor plenary and go there because they are the first branch of government and have oversight responsibility."

Boakai accused

Meanwhile, this is happening amid allegations the President is backing the anti-Koffa bloc. The Executive Mansion is yet to respond to this allegation. Accusations against executive of meddling in the legislative affairs is not new to Liberian body politics. Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was accused of masterminding the removal of Speaker Edwin Snowe and his successor Alex Tyler. Both men are now Senators of Bomi County.

Despite multiple attempts to solve the stalemate, there is no sign of it ending soon. The latest group to launch a mediation is the Ecowas parliament led by its Speaker Memounatou Ibrahima. The ongoing deadlock threatens to disrupt governance, with ripple effects felt across the Executive and Legislative branches.

Observers say the Boakai administration may face increasing scrutiny if the perception of partiality continues, with some urging the executive to exercise caution and reinforce respect for the separation of powers.