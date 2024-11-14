Liberia's Anti-Corruption Fight Stumbles, As Ministry of States Dismissal of Three Top Officials Raises Questions On Accountability

Monrovia — In what is being discerned as a controversial decision, the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs has reacted to findings from a Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) investigation that uncovered payroll padding within its ranks.

Following a review of LACC's report, which included witness interviews, statements, and financial analysis, the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, has dismissed three of its senior officials.

They include Lamine Sharpe, Director of Budget and Finance, Atty. Harry B. Sando, Financial Comptroller, and Mohammed S. Kromah, Assistant Minister for Human Resources.

These officials' dismissals follow their implication into financial violations that led to the misuse of public funds.

However, one of those who were invited for an investigation into the alleged scandal, James Y. Tolker, Deputy Financial Controller, was yet reinstated by the Ministry, citing a lack of evidence for his involvement.

The Ministry's response, while signaling some commitment to accountability, raises questions about Liberia's struggle to enact robust anti-corruption measures.

Critics argue that without deeper reforms, dismissing a few individuals may only erase the surface of what is being described as a systemic problem.

The Ministry asserts, that it is dedicated to upholding public trust and preventing similar issues in the future.

Nevertheless, watchers remain skeptical, pressing for more transparency in addressing corruption at all levels of government.

At the same time, the Ministry has equally expressed its commitment to remain transparent to ethical governance and protecting public resources and noted that it has put in place measures to avert the recurrence of such a situation.