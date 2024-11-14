South Africa: Brazil and SA Must Lead G20 Push Against Global Inequality and Climate Injustice

13 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Shenilla Mohamed and Jurema Werneck

Both Brazil and South Africa are countries with some of the highest levels of structural inequality and persistent systemic racism, which shows the unequal burden carried by racialised and marginalised populations in the global South.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min Under Brazil's current presidency, and with South Africa set to take the helm in 2025, the G20 has a historic opportunity to address some of the most pressing current global issues of inequality, driven by systemic racism and gender discrimination, that reverberate in all matters including the climate crisis.

The G20 is well positioned to turn the page to a new landscape shaped by human rights and principles of solidarity, equality, non-discrimination and sustainable development.

To do this, world leaders must act now to put human rights at the heart of all climate action decision-making, provide adequate grant-based climate finance and ensure a rapid, equitable and just transition to zero-carbon economies in a manner that reduces inequalities between and within countries.

Marginalised communities must meaningfully participate in decision-making processes to guarantee the right to self-determination and to ensure the free, prior and informed consent of indigenous peoples.

Effective measures must be adopted without delay. Time is running out and world leaders can no longer get away with grandiose pronouncements that are not followed by action.

The world is currently caught in a downward spiral fuelled by multiple and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.