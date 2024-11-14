Nigeria: AA Chair Calls for Joint Action On 2030 Dev't Goals

The national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) party, Chief Kenneth Udeze, has called for strategic measures to help developing countries meet the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at a seminar on implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, organised by the Academy for International Business Officials (AIBO) in China, Udeze stressed that achieving these goals would yield mutual benefits for Africa and its international partners.

Udeze, addressing attendees at the IPAC-organised event, highlighted the importance of supporting Global Recession Recovery Plans (GRRP) to help countries like Nigeria advance their development agendas.

According to him, implementing innovative tools and a new investment model for Africa could play a vital role in driving growth while also aiding developed nations in managing the global economic recession.

"There may be also the need to reflect on strategies that will impact on peaceful co-existence within the countries, and the new peace and collaboration agreement between the developing countries and China, to accelerate the establishment of sustainable projects in Africa, and consolidated exportation of goods from developing nations to China, with a favorable pricing arrangement," Udeze stated.

He also advocated for a Continental network to tackle Africa's key challenges, especially those compounded by economic crises. "Now is the time for deliberate collaboration, solidarity, cohesion, and convergence which will drive China, Africa, and the rest of the world recovery, and invariably strengthen the China-Africa alliance for sustainable development," he added.

Udeze noted that promoting economic ties and job creation could help "repair the economic and social damage brought by the poor governance system" and reduce migration by creating economic opportunities and a stable environment in originating countries.

He further outlined a model based on infrastructure banking, local asset utilization, and new investment strategies that he believes could be transformative.

"Economic development, using new infrastructure banking implementation growth model using local assets with imported and integrated infrastructure banking technology; and introducing the New Investment Model for Africa that will be the game changer for the local economy," he stated, adding that this model could foster "sustainable circular agriculture and economy while reducing hunger."

Addressing governance, Udeze urged leaders in developing nations to adopt inclusive systems, stating that leadership should go beyond political affiliations to include the most qualified individuals capable of delivering development outcomes.

He warned that failing to do so would result in ineffective leadership, which would lack the policies necessary to drive progress.

To mobilise essential investments, Udeze revealed that the Action Alliance was proposing "a two-fold response: overhaul and formulate good policies for the next generation."

"Let us make this partnership between China and the developing countries in Africa a success," he concluded.