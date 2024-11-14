Nigeria: EU Launches Programme to Enroll 130,000 Jigawa Children in School

The European Union (EU) has launched a project to address high rate of out-of-school children through which 130,000 Jigawa State children will be enrolled in school.

The EU-funded project, "Accelerating Basic Education and Livelihood Opportunities for Children and Youth in Northwest of Nigeria" is targeted to be implemented in three North-West states of Kano, Jigawa and Sokoto.

Speaking at the official flagg-off of the programme in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, an EU Consortium Lead /Education Adviser, Ms Tobi Ransomed said the EU has earmarked a total of €35 million for the implementation of the 3-year project.

She said three partners which include the Save Children International (SCI), PLAN International and DAG were saddle with the responsibility of implementing the programme in collaboration with states and other state and non-state stakeholders.

"In Jigawa State the programme will be implemented in three piloting local government areas within the three years period," Ms Ransomed stated.

According to her, the project will focus on supporting and facilitating the enrollment of out-of-school through campaign and materials intervention.

In his comment, the EU Programme Manager, Mr Vandi Hyeladi revealed that the project targeted 400,000 out-of-school children in the three states, adding that 60,000 other children will also be supported with livelihood empowerment to enable them progress to the secondary school after completing their basic education.

Out-of-school children in Nigeria exceed 10 million therefore becoming a source of concern requiring that all hands must be on deck to avert social crisis arising from it.

According to the report from UNICEF, there are over 700,000 of such children in Jigawa State.

The Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Aminu Usman at the event, commended the intervention of the EU, describing it as timely in complementing the effort of the state government of ensuring access to qualitative basic education for all children across the state.

He then pledged to give all necessary support towards the implementation of the project to achieve the desire goals.