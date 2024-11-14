Nigeria: Okpebholo's Cabinet - Edo Assembly Clears Osagie, Defers Oshiomhole's Confirmation

The Edo State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Hon. Samson Raphael Osagie as the State's Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice-designate.

However, the clearance of Governor Monday Okpebholo's nominee as Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, was delayed until the next plenary on Monday.

The Clerk of the House, Audu Yahaya Omogbai, had read out the two nominations at plenary on Wednesday as forwarded by the State's newly elected governor, Okpebholo.

Leadership reports that Governor Okpebholo had announced the nominations of the duo on Tuesday hours after he was sworn in as the 6th elected governor of Edo State.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Blessing Sheriff Agbebaku, emphasised Osagie's cognate experience, having served in various capacities, including at various times in the State and National Assemblies.

Agbebaku said the decision to get him cleared was part of some of the privileges enjoyed by the former lawmaker, who will now serve in the capacity of the State's Attorney-General.

The State House of Assembly also passed a motion urging the state government and security services to address rising cases of kidnapping, cultism, and related killings in the State.