Nigeria: Armed Men Attack TCN Substation Under Construction in Kogi

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that unknown armed men invaded the construction site of its ongoing 330/132/33kV transmission substation project in Obajana, Kogi State.

The attack, according to the general manager, Public Affairs of the company, Ndidi Mbah, occurred on the night of Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at approximately 11:55pm.

According to reports from security personnel at the site, the assailants opened fire indiscriminately, causing the guards at the power facility to flee.

During the attack, a 150MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer, already positioned on its plinth, was struck, resulting in a burst radiator.

In response to the incident, she said TCN was evaluating the level of damage in collaboration with the contractor managing the project.

The incident, according to TCN spokesperson, was part of a broader pattern of vandalism targeting transmission infrastructure across the country.

The new Obajana Transmission Substation, which is designed to be a 1X150MVA 330/132/33kV capacity substation, will significantly enhance power supply to Kogi State and surrounding areas upon completion.