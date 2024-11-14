Nigeria: Appeal Court Affirms Udeze As Aa National Chairman

13 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olakunle Olasanmi

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed Chief Kenneth Udeze as the National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA).

The court, in its judgement on the appeal brought by Rufai Omoaje's faction of the party challenging the primary election conducted by the Udeze-led national executives of the party for the Ondo State governorship election, acknowledged the Ideze as the authentic chairman of the AA.

In a unanimous judgement, the court held that the Ondo State governorship primary conducted by the national executives of the party led by Chief Udeze was lawful and in compliance with the law.

The Appeal Court ruled that the appeal filed by the Omoaje faction was lacking in merit.

The judgment followed previous decisions of the Court of Appeal which had since upheld Chief Udeze as the National Chairman of the party.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik in Abuja, had earlier dismissed the suit filed by the Omoaje faction where it challenged the nomination of the Ondo State governorship candidate of the party.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.