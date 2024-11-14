Nigeria: Appeal Court Affirms Udeze As Aa National Chairman

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed Chief Kenneth Udeze as the National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA).

The court, in its judgement on the appeal brought by Rufai Omoaje's faction of the party challenging the primary election conducted by the Udeze-led national executives of the party for the Ondo State governorship election, acknowledged the Ideze as the authentic chairman of the AA.

In a unanimous judgement, the court held that the Ondo State governorship primary conducted by the national executives of the party led by Chief Udeze was lawful and in compliance with the law.

The Appeal Court ruled that the appeal filed by the Omoaje faction was lacking in merit.

The judgment followed previous decisions of the Court of Appeal which had since upheld Chief Udeze as the National Chairman of the party.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik in Abuja, had earlier dismissed the suit filed by the Omoaje faction where it challenged the nomination of the Ondo State governorship candidate of the party.