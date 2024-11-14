Nigeria: Pictorial - Navy Receives 3 Helicopters to Boost Operations

The Nigerian Navy has received three newly acquired Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters to boost its operations.

A statement by the Navy Spokesman, Cdre A. Adams-Aliu said the helicopters were presented by the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at the Caverton Helicopters Limited (CHL) hangar facilities in Ikeja, Lagos.

Cdre Adams-Aliu said the AW 109 helicopter has a purpose-built VIP configuration with full leather and noise attenuation system.

He added that the helicopter is designed with landing skid which gives it a better loading capacity compared to wheeled helicopters.

"The helicopter is designed with auxiliary tanks which gives it extended endurance of up to 3hrs 40mins.

"Thus, the helicopter could be used for long range transport flights. The helicopters could also be retrofitted with purpose built mission equipment," he said.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla who received the helicopters thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unflinching support to the Armed Forces in general, and the Nigerian Navy in particular.

Ogalla also expressed gratitude to both the Minister of Defence and the Minister of State for Defence for facilitating the acquisition of the helicopters to boost the Nigeria Navy's operations such as Air Recce, Search and Rescue, Air Insertion and MEDEVAC.

Also present at the hand-over ceremony were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana; Director, Navy Affairs MOD, Dr Raji Ogunshola; President of Caverton Group, Chief Remi Makanjuola and Managing Director of Caverton, Group Captain Bello (rtd).