Nigeria: $700k Fraud - EFCC Arraigns 2 Suspects for Impersonating Olukoyede

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two members of a suspected syndicate, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim, for impersonating and attempting to blackmail the executive chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede.

They were arraigned on Wednesday before Justice Jude Onwuebuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Apo District of Abuja.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement, said: "the suspects allegedly contacted Mohammed Bello-Koko, former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, claiming to have access to a phony investigation involving him by the EFCC.

"They demanded $1 million, promising that Olukoyede would ensure a "soft landing" for them. They also threatened him with arrest and prosecution should he fail to play along with them."

He noted that Joshua and Hashim are members of an alleged four-man syndicate impersonating Olukoyede. They were arrested on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at Gimbiya Street, Garki and Apo legislative quarters, respectively.

The EFCC filed a four-count charge against the duo for impersonation and attempted fraud.

Count two of the charge reads: "That you, Ojobo Joshua (aka PA to Chairman EFCC) and Aliyu Hashim, on or about September 28, 2024, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, attempted to obtain the sum of $700,000 (Seven Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) by false pretence from Mohammed Bello-Koko. You falsely represented to him that there was a pending EFCC petition against him, which you could influence the Executive Chairman to halt. This act is contrary to Section 8(b) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006."

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read to them.

Following their pleas, EFCC's counsel, Elizabeth Alabi, requested the court to remand the defendants in a correctional facility pending the commencement of the trial.

Counsel to the first defendant, Obinna Nwosu, applied for his client's release on liberal bail terms, while counsel for the second defendant, Peter Oriobe, made an oral request for bail.

Justice Onwuebuzie, however, directed Oriobe to formally submit the bail application in writing.

After reviewing the applications, Justice Onwuebuzie granted bail to the first defendant in the sum of N100 million with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must not be less than level 16 officers in the civil service and were also required to submit their appointment and promotion letters, valid identification, and a written undertaking to bring the defendant to every court sitting. The first defendant must also surrender his international passport to the court.

The court ordered that the first and second defendants be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre until bail conditions are met and adjourned the matter till November 18, 2024, for the hearing of the second defendant's bail application.