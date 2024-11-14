Nigeria: Wike Vows to Demolish Buildings On Green Areas in FCT

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that any unauthorised building erected on green areas in the nation's capital city will be demolished without any compensation.

Wike disclosed this during a media briefing with selected journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, asserting that it was unacceptable for individuals to construct properties without proper approval.

He expressed his frustration over the illegal encroachments and emphasised his commitment to taking action without fear or favour.

"I was in Maitama recently with the Director of Land and Development Control. I do not simply sit in my office; I go out to see what's happening. Upon my visit to Maitama, I discovered that our green areas had been nearly depleted, there were no trees, nothing left."

"If anyone builds on a green area without the necessary approval, then too bad. Those structures will be brought down certainly, yes, they will be demolished without compensation. Why should I compensate someone for encroaching on public land?," he queried.

The FCT Minister clarified that the authority to grant approvals for constructions lies solely with him. "The only person who can give you that approval is the minister. If you choose to engage in business with someone else, that's not my concern," he added.

Wike addressed the frequent confusion surrounding land allocations in FCT, stating that many documents presented as valid approvals were, in fact, misrepresentations originating from the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He recounted instances where former officials allocated land unlawfully, undermining the authority of the FCT minister.

"Everything is illegal when decisions are made without proper authority. We must stop the rush to build without understanding the legal framework. Ignorance of the law is no excuse," he said.

He also cautioned against civil servants acting beyond their powers, stressing that only the FCT Minister can sign Certificates of Occupancy (C of O).

"It is not within a civil servant's authority to sign on behalf of the minister or the governor. Such actions lead to significant complications," he stated, condemning any practice that undermines established legal processes.

He referenced the Supreme Court's decision affirming that all land within the FCT falls under its authority, urging individuals who have encroached upon government lands to recognise their mistakes and seek to regularise their statuses rather than continue in defiance.

Wike reiterated his determination to uphold the law and maintain the integrity of Abuja's green spaces. "We cannot allow people to occupy land that doesn't belong to them. Those who attempt to do so will face the consequences," the Minister declared.