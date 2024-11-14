Nigeria: 'Why I Can't Apologise to You' - VDM to Falana, Falz Ahead of Court Hearing

"I have tried to respect them (Mr Falana and Falz), but it didn't work because I went to prostrate, and they said I must go and apologise."

Social media influencer Martins 'VDM' Otse has denied defaming human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, singer Falz, ahead of the hearing of a defamation lawsuit filed against him at an Ikeja High Court in Lagos on Thursday.

In September, PREMIUM TIMES reported that VDM posted a leaked audio clip of Bobrisky on his Instagram page, in which the crossdresser implicated Falz and his father.

Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, alleged that while imprisoned at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Falz and his father contacted him to facilitate a 'presidential pardon' for a fee of N10 million.

However, Mr Falana and his son denied the allegation and demanded that VDM issue an apology and retract his statement, which they described as 'defamatory', within 24 hours.

When the social media influencer failed to retract the statement or apologise, the Lagos State High Court ordered VDM to delete the defamatory comments and videos he made about Mr Falana and his son in September.

Justice M.O. Dawodu issued the order in response to Mr Falana's preliminary application for preemptive measures to restrain VDM from further defaming him and his son.

The order followed Mr Falana's ex parte originating application filed on 9 October. In the ex parte application, heard by the judge on 10 October, Mr Falana sought various preemptive orders against VDM ahead of the substantive suit's hearing.

He also requested permission to serve VDM through substituted means, such as serving the suit on his lawyer.

Court hearing

Meanwhile, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, VDM reiterated that the video he posted in September merely exposed corruption.

The social media influencer also stated that he has arrived in Lagos with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, for the hearing of the lawsuit filed against him by the 66-year-old and his son at the Ikeja High Court.

VDM disclosed that the hearing of the defamation lawsuit is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM tomorrow (Thursday).

He said: "I just arrived in Lagos for the Femi Falana case against me, scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) at the Ikeja High Court by 9:00 AM. I came to Lagos ahead of that. As you all know, they (Falana and Falz) said I defamed them, but for me, it's corruption I exposed. I see things that don't make sense, like someone going to prison and not serving their jail term or the EFCC, which is supposed to catch people involved in corruption, collecting money.

"That's what I exposed. But sadly, some people (Falana and Falz) whose names were mentioned said I should have informed them before posting such things about them. They (Falana and Falz) asked me to apologise. I don't see anything wrong with what I did, so I'm not apologising to anybody. If someone's name is mentioned, they should clear their name."

Respect

Additionally, VDM revealed that he had gone to the Ekiti-born lawyer to prostrate, but he insisted on an apology and retraction.

He explained that he refused to follow the demands because he did not defame the senior advocate or his son, emphasising that he did not want a country where people remain silent on matters simply because they involve well-known individuals.

"I have tried to respect them (Mr Falana and Falz), but it didn't work because I went to prostrate, and they said I must go and apologise. Now it's time for the court hearing, and heaven won't fall. Tomorrow, if I hear their (Falana and Falz) names again, I'll post it. I don't fear anybody's father.

"I don't want a country where, when it's someone's time, we should keep quiet and speak only when it's someone else's time. Imagine if the names mentioned in the voice recording were Eniola Badmus or Toyin Abraham. They'd say they did it because they didn't like them; but now that it's about a precious stone (Falana), everybody is saying VeryDarkMan is doing too much and that he made some innuendos," he added.

VDM further stated that he would not maintain familiarity with anything that could harm Nigeria, saying, "What's wrong is wrong. Even if it's my mother's name they mentioned, I'll post it because I want Nigeria to be better."

He expressed his readiness to meet Mr Falana and his son's representative in court tomorrow.

"Okay, Daddy Boy (Falz), I'll see you in court tomorrow with whoever's representative, because I have arrived in Lagos with my lawyer, and God always stands with the truthful people."

No defamation

Earlier in September, this newspaper reported that VDM's lawyer stated his client did not defame Mr Falana, emphasising that VDM held Mr Falana in high regard.

The lawyer clarified that VDM merely questioned the legitimacy of Bobrisky's claims made in the leaked audio.

However, Mr Falana, who maintained he had never met or spoken with Bobrisky, revealed in an interview with Sahara Reporters that supporters and well-wishers of VDM had threatened to burn down his office and kill his daughter if he pursued legal action against the influencer.

He described those issuing the threats as mentally unstable individuals. Despite the threats, Mr Falana proceeded with the legal action, noting that the perpetrators underestimated his resolve and overlooked his history of challenging formidable military leaders in Africa.

Background

This newspaper reported that since VDM leaked the audio, there has been widespread public debate and ongoing developments.

The growing concerns triggered investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), whose agents were allegedly bribed with N15 million to drop money laundering charges against Bobrisky, and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), which was accused of accepting bribes to grant Bobrisky VIP custody instead of regular prison treatment.

A report from the panel set up by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to investigate alleged breaches of standard operating procedures within the NCoS revealed that Bobrisky lived outside the Correctional Service Centre during his six-month imprisonment.

Additionally, the House of Representatives launched an investigation into the allegations.

In April, this newspaper reported that the EFCC had arrested Bobrisky on six counts, including money laundering and Naira mutilation.

During his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Judge Abimbola Awogboro dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) at the EFCC's request but sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for Naira abuse.

The judge imposed the prison term without an option of a fine, emphasizing that the sentence should serve as a deterrent to others engaging in Naira mutilation.

Bobrisky began his jail term on 24 March and was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre on 5 August after he completed his jail term.