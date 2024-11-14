Nigeria: NAFDAC Cracks Down On Illegal Herbal Medicine Factory in Nasarawa

Earlier this week, NAFDAC noted that it had cracked down on fake wines in the same state.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismantled an illegal herbal medicine factory in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

The agency, in a post on Wednesday on Facebook, noted that the factory, located at Amina Plaza, was producing hazardous, unregistered herbal mixtures.

"NAFDAC has dismantled an illegal herbal medicine factory in Mararaba, near the Federal Capital Territory. Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, a team led by Tamanuwa Andrew, Deputy Director of Investigation & Enforcement Directorate, discovered the production of hazardous, unregistered herbal mixtures capable of causing severe health issues, including liver cirrhosis and kidney failure. The facility, located at Amina Plaza, was sealed, and suspects were arrested," the agency reported.

More

NAFDAC noted that the factory's owner claimed his products, sourced from Ogun State, were effective and harmless despite operating for six months.

However, he admitted to buying items with fake NAFDAC registration numbers from Onitsha, denying production involvement.

The agency stated that he would be prosecuted after investigations.

Additionally, NAFDAC stated that it had seized counterfeit and substandard drugs worth over N20 million in Wuse market, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It revealed that the haul included tramadol, aphrodisiacs, and other synthetic medications, demonstrating the agency's dedication to combating the circulation of harmful products.Another unwholesome product in Nasarawa

Earlier this week, NAFDAC noted that it had cracked down on fake wines in the same state.

According to the agency, the products were located at New Nyanya, Maaraba and Masaka.

It said: "NAFDAC has conducted a major raid on wine shops in Mararaba Market and the New Nyanya and Masaka areas of Nasarawa State.

"The operation targeted counterfeit and adulterated wines and spirits, resulting in the seizure of products valued at over ₦41.2 million.

"NAFDAC's Investigation and Enforcement team is actively investigating the importers or manufacturers behind these counterfeit drinks."