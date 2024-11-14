Nigeria: Ex-Army Chief Lagbaja's Remains Arrive Abuja

14 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

His body arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja precisely at 12:16 p.m.

The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, have arrived in Abuja in preparation for his final burial slated for Friday at the Military Cemetery.

The scheduled funeral services will commence on Thursday with a Service of Songs at the Army Headquarters Garrison Parade Ground, Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja.

The funeral service is slated for Friday at the National Christian Centre to be followed by interment at the military cemetery on Friday afternoon.

The late COAS died on 5 November in Lagos after a brief illness, according to an official statement.

