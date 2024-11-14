Liberian Entrepreneur Wins Prestigious U.S. Business Award

The business world celebrates another inspiring milestone for a Liberian-owned enterprise, as Menwon Plumbing and Drain Services of Worcester, Massachusetts, has been awarded the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Small Business of the Year Award winner for 2024.

Established in 1912, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been dedicated to fostering a culture of honesty and fairness in business transactions in a marketplace flooded with choices.

This prestigious recognition goes to Mr. Aaron Zuo, CEO of Menwon Plumbing and Drain Services, for his outstanding commitment to marketplace excellence. Notably, the company was a finalist in the 2022 BBB awards and has previously received honors such as the Tuazama Legacy Award for innovation and ethical business practices.

This achievement is particularly significant for Menwon Plumbing, a minority family-owned business established in 2019.

The BBB Small Business of the Year Award for 2024 recognizes outstanding marketplace excellence across the Central Massachusetts region, chosen from thousands of reputable businesses.

Selection criteria included adherence to ethical business practices, exemplary customer service, trustworthiness, a commitment to employee and community welfare, and a consistent record of meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

Menwon Plumbing has set a high standard in the plumbing industry, driven by a mission to provide the highest-quality services and a vision to serve future generations.

Its focus on credibility and quality has earned the company top-tier accreditations with renowned professional organizations, including the BBB, Angi (formerly Angie's List), and HomeAdvisor.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Zuo expressed gratitude to those who supported his journey. "I want to thank my wife and family for their moral support, my pastor and the Christ Center of Praise family for their prayers, our marketing consultant Ms. Maria Maury, business advisor Mr. Kendrick Mentee, administrative and customer service consultant Mr. John Yormie Jr., and tech support from Mr. Harry Harjani," Zuo said.

I also want to mention that big brother Michael Zuo, who encouraged and supported me to take up a plumbing career, played a big role in my career journey.

In his speech. Mr. Zuo, also shared his vision for expanding his services to Liberia, emphasizing the urgent need for improved sanitation in his home country.

"We are deeply grateful to our customers for their trust in Menwon Plumbing," Zuo added.

"This award, he said, is a testament to our dedication to ethical standards and best business practices, and we pledge to continue upholding these values."

With over 18 years of experience as a licensed plumber, Aaron Zuo leads a team of professionals dedicated to providing reliable and quality service.

This commitment has shaped Menwon Plumbing's reputation as a brand synonymous with reliability and integrity, making a difference through essential services in plumbing, heating, and drainage.

"I am honored by this award, and I hope it inspires everyone, especially my fellow Liberians, to pursue excellence and integrity," Zuo said.

"It is my dream to help develop plumbing programs in Liberia to address public health needs and help prevent widespread diseases."

Menwon Plumbing and Drain Services proudly holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, further validating its commitment to the highest standards in business