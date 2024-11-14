Liberia Get First Win At Home After Five Years

Monrovia — Liberia surprised Togo at home and earned a narrow victory to move into third place in Group E of the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Lone Star on Wednesday secured a 1-0 win at the Samuel K Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, the country's first win on home soil since a 1-0 win over Chad in 2019.

The home side started the game with confidence, dominating the first half but getting the ball at the back of the net was difficult for Thomas Kojo's men.

Kojo, who took over from Marion Marinica as interim coach, started the game with a more attacking team, consisting of a three-man midfield of Oscar Dorly, Divine Teah and Lawrence Kumeh.

The visitors had the first attempt on goal with Kodjo Laba's header traveling wide in the opening minutes of the match. Liberia's keeper, Abdulai Koulibaly, was called into action when he deflected Kodjo Laba's shot out for a corner.

After 16 minutes, Togo had six attempts and were better in the midfield and with better determination in the final third.

The Hawks continued to be more dangerous, creating chances with Kevin Boma failing to connect a pass within a great way.

With just 15 minutes into the game, Lone Star had the chance to take the lead, but Edward Ledlum's shot was saved after a decent pass from Teah.

After a weak start, the home team stole possession and approached their opponents' area, but their forwards were not able to open the scoring.

As minutes passed, Togo lost importance in the game and gave up possession of the ball, leaving Liberia to control the match.

The first half ended goalless between Liberia and Togo, as both teams failed to define their chances.

Back from the break, Togo had a better approach to the game, but it was two Liberian substitutes, Daniel Nyumah and Mohammed Sangare, who combined to give the home team the win.

Nyumah took no time to impress as he had two successful take-ons, which resulted in the referee awarding a penalty in favour of Liberia, after a handball, following a shot by Nyumah.

Mohammed Sangare converted the penalty with a lovely left-footed ball that beat the visitors' goalkeeper.

Liberia held on to their lead as the game ended 1-0 to the home side. Wednesday's result puts Liberia in third place with four points from five marches.

In the group's other game, Algeria will face Equatorial Guinea on today Thursday.

Liberia will be hoping Algeria win over Equatorial Guinea and Algeria lose to Liberia, while hoping Togo beat Equatorial Guinea in their last match of the qualifiers.

Addressing the media after the match, Kojo said it was important that the team secure a win at home because it has been over three years since the home fans celebrated a win.

"I am overjoyed for the victory because I know for many years Liberia have not won on home soil, so, today, Liberians came didn't turnout in their numbers but the few that came are going home happy and the rest of the citizens will get the news that Liberia finally won a game today," Kojo said.

He appreciated his players for a job well done, because, according to him, some of his players arrived late for the game but were able to play and get the result they needed.

According to the Lone Star coach, his team still has work to do to compete at the highest level.

Kojo said the substitution was what won the game for Liberia, something he said was good for his team.