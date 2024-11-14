Nigeria: No Bomb Blast in Nigeria's Plateau State On 12 November 2024 - Ignore Facebook Posts

No bomb blast in Nigeria's Plateau state on 12 November 2024 - ignore Facebook posts

IN SHORT: Several Facebook users have claimed that a bomb went off in Jos, the capital of Plateau state, on 12 November. But the state government and police said it was a false alarm.

Several Facebook users have claimed that an explosion took place in Jos, Plateau state's capital in Nigeria's east-central zone, on 12 November 2024.

Jos has experienced several bombings and violent incidents, particularly since the early 2000s.

Nigeria, in general, has also experienced numerous bomb blasts over the years, often associated with terrorism, insurgency and civil unrest. A bomb exploded in Borno state on 1 August 2024, killing 19 people and injuring 20. According to officials, the blast was planted in a popular tea house in the state and no group claimed responsibility.

The same claim was posted here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But was there an explosion in Jos? We checked.

'False alarm'

The Plateau state police command described rumours of the explosion as false in a statement signed by public relations officer Alfred Alabo.

The police explained that they received a report of a shallow dug hole that was suspected to be planted with an improvised explosive device, next to the old Jos University Teaching Hospital.

The state police commissioner ordered an anti-bomb squad to assess the situation.

"On reaching the scene, the area was immediately cordoned and our team began examination and the hole was found to be safe and free of any explosive devices," the statement reads.

The state governor Caleb Mutfwang also said the rumours were a false alarm.

"It was triggered by a group of individuals who misinterpreted a heap of polythene bags as a potential threat. Their report led to a wave of fear and panic among citizens in the area," he said.

Eyewitnesses also reported that there was no evidence of an explosion in the area.

The same claim was found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.