Liberia: First Lady Boakai Inspires Graduates At Ame University

Montserrado — First Lady Mrs. Katumu Boakai encourages members of the 24th Graduating Class of the African Methodist Episcopal University to remain steadfast in their pursuit of higher education.

Mrs. Baokai stresses that graduates should embrace current realities and uphold resilience to achieve their future goals amidst existing mounting challenges.

Speaking at the 24th commencement convocation of the University in Royesville Township, Montserrado County, Wednesday, the Liberian First Lady recounted many challenges encountered during her own early life, while encouraging the graduates to use their knowledge gained to contribute to national growth and development positively.

Meanwhile, the University's President, Rev. Dr. Alvin E. Attah, emphasized his administration's continued commitment to striving for academic excellence, research, innovation, and community engagement.

He lauds the faculty and staff for what he terms high-level innovation, which, according to him, has earned the University recognition at international levels.

In the quest to advance education through technology, Rev. Attah said the introduction of an online or E-learning system has eased students' burden on campus.

He urges the graduates to serve as ambassadors for AME University by contributing to national development and reminds them of the best professional behavior as they enter larger society.

Ebenezer Morlia, the valedictorian of the 24th graduating class, recounts the many challenges they experienced while pursuing their college education but attributes their achievements to resilience.

Morlia rallies his colleague graduates that regardless of the daunting challenges experienced, they must see those challenges as motivation and further work to mitigate future obstacles awaiting them in life.