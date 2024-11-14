Somalia: Peaceful Elections in Somaliland Await Final Count

Hargheisa — The counting of votes is underway for the presidential elections held yesterday, November 13, 2024, in Somaliland. A significant event for this region that declared itself independent from Somalia in 1991, although it is not yet internationally recognized. These elections, originally scheduled for 2022, were postponed for two years due to internal economic and political challenges. According to local sources, "among the strengths of these democratic elections, the great spirit of participation emerges". Turnout at the polls has been high, demonstrating a strong democratic participation of the population, eager to exercise their right to vote.

Outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye Party has sought re-election against key opponents such as Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the Waddani Party and Faisal Ali Warabe of the Justice and Development Party (UCID), who have run campaigns aimed at reform and national cohesion.

The chairman of the Somaliland Electoral Commission, Muse Hassan Haji Yusuf, has stated that polling stations have closed peacefully and that the counting of votes is continuing without incident. Although there are already celebrations in Berbera by supporters of Muse Bihi Abdi, the chairman of the electoral commission has urged citizens to wait for the official results, expected on November 21, to avoid premature speculation.

This year's elections have taken place in a context of regional tension, in particular over the dispute over control of the port of Berbera, a crucial resource for Somaliland (see Fides, 9/1/2024). Recently, Ethiopia has tried to gain exclusive access to the port through a preliminary agreement that would allow it a corridor to the Indian Ocean. This agreement has sparked reactions from the Somali government, which considers Somaliland to be part of its territory and accuses Ethiopia of undermining its territorial integrity.