Gambia: African Journalists Visit Jinhua TV & Broadcasting Center

32 Journalists from ten English-Speaking African Nations, who are currently participating in China Omni-Media Seminar recently visited famous Jinhua Television (TV) and Broadcasting Center at Zhejiang Province, Jinhua City, China.

The visit accords participating journalists, which include from The Gambia, a great opportunity to explore the Jinhua Media Center, where they had the chance to ask pertinent questions regarding the current status and prospects of domestic and international media.

The media tour also availed the participants to have first-hand information on the Jinhua TV and Broadcasting Center modern operating systems with its wealth of experienced personnel in global media.

The Jinhua TV and Broadcasting Center is also known as the Jinhua Media Group.

It would be recalled that the media tour was part of the ongoing two-week Seminar designed for Omni-media Journalists from English-Speaking African countries, which is currently underway at the Zhejiang Normal University (ZJNU), Zhejiang Province, Jinhua City in China.

The seminar, organised by the Zhejiang Normal University with funding from the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), People's Republic of China, is due to end on Wednesday 13th November 2024.

From the global perspective and in their own journalistic experience, the participating journalists, expressed delight at Jinhua Media Group tour, as it further gave them an insight into how the Center operates, its programmes with a vibrant staff pool, numbering almost 1000 employes, who are all engaged in various areas.