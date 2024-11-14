Gambia: First Lady Launches National Polio Vaccination Campaign

In her commitment to supporting the Ministry of Health to keep The Gambia polio-free, The Gambia First Lady Her Excellency Fatoumatta Bah Barrow yesterday launched the national polio vaccination campaign at the Poly Clinic Unit of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).

She was accompanied by the Honourable Minister for Health, Dr. M. Lamin Samateh, Chief Medical Director Dr. Mustapha Bittaye and other health officials from the ministry and the hospital.

The nationwide vaccination campaign exercise is divided into two rounds. The first round is slated for November 12th to 15th, 2024, and the second round will be held from December 12th to 15th, 2024.

Launching the polio vaccination campaign exercise, the First Lady Her Excellency Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow emphasised the danger of polio, saying it is a disease that leads to disability and sometimes kills.

"Prevention does not cost anything, but curing costs a lot of money, and I want the mothers to be taking their children for antenatal care. It is called antenatal child welfare - child welfare for at least five complete years, because they are preventing your children from getting sick."

She encouraged mothers to take good responsibility and care for their children.

However, the First Lady applauded a gentleman and a father for volunteering supporting his wife by accompanying and bringing his child for the vaccination, "Congratulations for supporting your wife. And I believe if men do come to the hospital and support their wives, they are allowed to be taken in advance before any other person. And I believe that it takes two to tango. It takes two to raise a family, and the fathers are the head of the family and if we the women are too busy, I think the father can support."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Polio By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Samateh, Honourable Minister for Health thanked the First Lady for her all-time and support to the Ministry of Health.

He equally thanked the staff of his ministry and the hospital for their hard work, especially in making the health of the children their priority.

He commended the government of The Gambia for renovating, and uplifting the hospital to a high standard that everyone can benefit from.

The Minister recognised the efforts of the First Lady to the health sector, saying whatever she brings to any of the sectors in the country, the health sector gets a chunk of it.

"But of course, the First Lady's efforts are supporting the efforts of His Excellency, the President of the Republic since he came into office a little over seven years ago."