Gambia/Comoros: Scorpions Start Training Ahead of Comoros Match

13 November 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team yesterday started intensive training prior to their 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match at home to Comoros Islands on Friday 15th November 2024.

Coach Jonathan Mckinstry and his charges will use the upcoming days to prepare themselves ready for their crucial fixture with the Comoros Islands.

The Scorpions are just a point behind Comoros Islands in Group A of the continent's biggest football showpiece qualifiers with 5 points in four group matches with two more matches to go.

The Gambia need only a victory against Comoros Islands to maintain their dreams of qualifying for their third consecutive Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations.

A victory for Comoros Islands will dart The Gambia's hopes of qualifying for the continent's biennial biggest football fiesta.

Comoros Islands clasped 6 points after four group matches.

Meanwhile, Tunisia secured 7 points in four group outings.

