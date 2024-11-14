Gambia: Trade Ministry Enlightens UTG Students On AfCFTA

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment recently engaged students in the School of Business and Public Administration at the University of The Gambia on The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at a day's seminar held in Kanifing.

The day's seminar was designed to bolster awareness among students regarding regional integration matters as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols and frameworks, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The event witnessed an interactive session between students and resources persons by participating actively on issues.

It also accords students the opportunity to understand some of these crucial issues which would enable them understand how to break through the market, enhance socio-economic growth and further employment opportunities within The Gambia and even beyond.

The session also saw questions and answers, which availed participants the opportunity to clear doubts or seek elaboration in certain areas.

"The Ministry of Trade remains committed to empowering our next generation of leaders through all its avenues," the Ministry states on its website.

The event, according to the site, showcased how university students "are key players in driving The Gambia's role in the region and shaping a brighter future for all.

The Economics and Management Students Association (ECOMANSA), the association representing students at the School of Business and Public Administration (SBPA), equally expressed delight to be associated with the event, further thanking all resource persons from the Ministry for their "thought-provoking presentations".

"Their enthusiasm, valuable contributions, and insightful discussions reignited our intellectual understanding of ECOWAS protocols and regional integration." it stated in a dispatch.