North Africa: Dr. Tangara Addresses Arab-Islamic Follow-Up Summit

The minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, while speaking on Monday, 11 November 2024 at the Arab-Islamic Follow-up Summit in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said the humanitarian catastrophe currently in Gaza and other Palestinian territories occupied by Israel are both profound and devastating, with far-reaching consequences not only for the region but for the Muslim Ummah and international community as well.

Below is an excerpt from his speech:

"It is regrettable that we continue to witness a year-long period of devastation, destruction, oppression and terror against Gaza and the Palestinians, including the recent attacks on the Republic of Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Iran. As we gather here the illegal occupation of Palestine and the attacks on Lebanon continue to be a source of immense pain and suffering. These unlawful acts not only undermine the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict but also exacerbate the tensions within the Middle East region, and threaten international peace and security. The humanitarian catastrophe currently in Gaza and other Palestinian territories occupied by Israel are both profound and devastating, with far-reaching consequences not only for the region but for the Muslim Ummah and international community as well.

The conflict disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations, including children, women, the elderly, and the disabled. Many children have been orphaned or separated from their families, facing trauma and lack of access to education, health facilities, shelter, sanitation and food, which could have long-lasting effects on their development and the future stability of the region.

Gaza's economy has been weakened by years of blockade and continuous destruction, affecting numerous infrastructure facilities such as roads, factories, public utilities, and farms that are critical to economic activities. This economic degradation not only deepens poverty but also impedes future recovery and increases dependence on international aid. The escalation of the conflict and tensions in Gaza, the West Bank, and areas along the Lebanon - Israeli border including Iran risks broader regional instability. Moreover, the conflict could lead to a further polarization between different factions and states in the Middle East, complicating peace efforts and potentially drawing in larger international powers.

The catastrophe in Gaza calls for an urgent and coordinated international response to alleviate human suffering, protect human rights, and foster a durable peace that addresses the root causes of the conflict. It is crucial for us to come together in full solidarity and unity to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those that are in need and work towards a sustainable political solution that promotes peace and security for all the people in the region.

Moreover, The Gambia continues to strongly condemn the genocidal and heinous acts, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinians by the Israeli occupying forces. These genocidal actions are in absolute violation of the Geneva Convention and other relevant provisions of International Humanitarian Law and all international and humanitarian norms.

We also wish to express our deep concern over the recent enactment of laws by the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset) banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees, which is in total contravention of the UN Charter and International Law. In this regard, my delegation underscores the fact that UNRWA operates under the mandate of the UN General Assembly, and therefore the Israeli Government, is obligated, under the UN Charter, the Geneva Convention and other International Humanitarian Law instruments, to safeguard UNRWA and its personnel, and ensure the protection of civilians, as well as the facilitation of humanitarian access to those in need, especially during this prolonged conflict situation in Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nation-States are fundamental principles underpinning the international order, as articulated in the United Nations Charter, the OIC Charter and other International Agreements. The consequences of not respecting these principles often lead to destabilization, conflict, injustice, crimes against humanity and human suffering, emphasizing the need for adherence to international norms and laws.

Therefore, The Gambia strongly believes that the Two - State Solution is a pre-requisite for stability and durable peace in the Middle East. In this regard, we call for the immediate mobilization and deployment of joint Arab-Islamic resources, in collaboration with members of the international community to achieve a durable ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages, thereby paving the way for a lasting peace that respects the rights and sovereignty of all states and peoples.

Furthermore, we reiterate our call for an International Peace Conference, under the auspices of the United Nations, for the achievement of a lasting solution to the Palestinian - Israeli problem. In our view, the best option for a peaceful and durable settlement of this prolonged dispute between the two States is a Peace Accord based on the Two-State Solution guaranteeing both states their legitimate and inalienable rights to full sovereignty and self-determination, within an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust and confidence."