Gambia: Bai Dodou Fallow Unveils Manifesto As GNOC Election Approaches

President of The Gambia Volleyball Federation and Director of Scientific Affairs at the Food Safety and Quality Authority of The Gambia, Bai Dodou Jallow, has unveiled his manifesto, as The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) presidential election edges closer.

Jallow unveiled his manifesto at a colourful ceremony held at the University of The Gambia Hall in Kanifing on Friday.

The manifesto unveiling ceremony was attended by Bai Dodou Jallow and his executive members.

Jallow stated that he was dedicated to move Gambian sports to another level, adding that he was eager to register success in international sports.

He further stated that his manifesto outlines goals, priorities, transparency, good governance and Olympic Charter.

According to Jallow, his vision is to transform Gambian sports and also keep the country on track for national and international sport achievements.

Jallow revealed that his mission is to help Gambian athletes, coaches and administrators.

He further revealed that he will improve high performance sports environment that support personal and professional growth.

Jallow pointed out his agendas are built on integrity, leadership, inclusiveness and excellence.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fair play, equitable access, accountability and pursuit of excellence in every action they undertake.

He stated that he has crafted a 10-point strategic framework to address key issues affecting Gambian sports.

Jallow vowed to promote good governance in GNOC and National Federations.

Jallow pointed out that GNOC and its affiliated federations will govern with honesty, responsibility and long-term viability.

"We are going to set up a governance system that aligns with International Olympic Committee Basic Universal Principles of Good Governance," Jallow assured.

Jallow added that he will promote a culture of honesty and professionalism in line with Olympic Charter and other rules.

He revealed that he will render financial support to national federations, adding that revenue generation is his top priority.

"We will prioritise high-performance,"Jallow said,

pointing out that he would seek sponsorships for Gambian sports and collaborate with international sporting bodies to finance Gambian sports.

He stated that would promote diversity, inclusivity and Women in Sports.

"We shall not rest until we meet 30% female leadership and participation target set by the International Olympic Committee," Jallow pointed out.

Members of Team Bai Dodou Jallow are:

Bai Dodou Jallow -President

Lamin King Colley -1st Vice President

Bakary K. Jammeh -2nd Vice President

Yorro Njie- Secretary General

Bai Madi Ceesay- Treasurer

Bakeba B. K. S. Susso-Member

Abdoulie Kah-Member

Amie Jabang-Member

