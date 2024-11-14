West Africa: Ecowas 9th CCC Meeting Underway in Banjul

The 9th ECOWAS Competition Consultative Committee (CCC) meeting is currently underway in The Gambia.

The meeting, which opened on Tuesday 12 November 2024, is designed to strengthen regional integration and cooperation for sustainable economic advancement within the ECOWAS region.

The ECOWAS Consultative Competition Committee (CCC) is a committee that reviews and validates draft manuals, analyses regional markets, and makes recommendations for decision-making. The CCC is part of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA).

Declaring the meeting open in Banjul, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, observed that the increasing complexity and dynamism of regional and global markets demand for the adaptation of policy frameworks to ensure fair competition and protection of consumers within the region. "In this regard, the work of the ECOWAS Consultative Committee on Competition is invaluable."

"Over the years, ECOWAS has made significant strides in enhancing market integration and fostering a regulatory environment that supports growth, transparency, and regional cohesion," Mr. Jammeh said. "However, there is still much work to be done. As markets evolve and new challenges emerge, it is essential that we continue to refine and harmonise our competition policies to safeguard the interests of our businesses and consumers. I hope today's discussions will no doubt build on our past achievements while exploring new avenues for collaboration and innovation."

"As we seek to advance regional integration, let us reaffirm our commitment to working together, exchanging best practices, and adopting common strategies that will improve market efficiency, reduce barriers to trade, and enhance the protection of consumer across the region."

Jammeh acknowledged that the task ahead is challenging but rewarding for all Member States as well.

"In our quest for economic integration, we must prioritise the establishment of a level playing field where businesses can compete based on merit rather than privilege," he pointed out, adding we must improve the current institutional and legislative frameworks, with effective data collection and management systems in place that are essential pillars of effective market regulation."

"This requires our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and fairness in all our endeavors. We must also ensure that our actions promote regional stability and foster an environment conducive to foreign and domestic investment."

"I am confident that the recommendations and outcomes of this meeting will contribute significantly to the creation of a more competitive and consumer-friendly economic landscape in West Africa. The Government of the Gambia through the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow is committed to promoting regional integration agenda."

ERCA Executive Director Dr. Konan Simeon Koffi and the chairperson of CCC, Dr. Claude Talime ABE all spoke on the vitality of regional integration and strengthening cooperation.

