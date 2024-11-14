Gambia: Deputy Speaker Receives EU Delegation to Discuss Electoral Reforms

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy S.K. Njie on Tuesday received in audience a high-ranking European Union (EU) delegation led by Ambassador-Designate Immaculada Roca I Cortes at the National Assembly.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress made on the implementation of the EU recommendations after the country's 2021 elections as it looks forward to its next electoral cycle beginning 2026.

It would be recalled that the EU post-electoral report made 20 recommendations of which 15 targets legal reforms to enhance electoral fairness and transparency. Besides, the meeting also accords an opportunity for the two officials to discuss EU concerns regarding Transparency measures and Access to Information within the National Assembly and the general public.

To that end, Deputy Speaker Njie informed the visiting official of several initiatives undertaken by the assembly including a dedicated communications unit, committee-led townhall meetings and oversight activities, live-streamed sessions and open media access to parliamentary proceedings.

The continuity of consultations with Civil Society Organisations and other key stakeholders was also discussed.

Deputy Speaker Njie reassured the EU delegation that consultations on the draft constitution will re-commence once it is tabled, acknowledging that their prior engagements with Civil Society Organisations, political parties and international partners.

That, he added, is part of their essential role in shaping the legislative agenda.

He also informed the visiting official that the Elections Bill, addressing critical reform areas, is nearing completion before the National Assembly.

He revealed that both the Elections Bill and a Revised Draft Constitution are legislative priorities, with the draft constitution expected to undergo first and second readings.

"We will ensure we do our best as lawmakers to strengthen the country's electoral process as another cycle approaches."

