Gambia: Women and Society - Gambian Mother Shares Experience Raising an Autistic Son Amid Misconceptions

Sirreh Saho, a devoted Gambian mother, shares the challenges and joys of raising her son, who has autism spectrum disorder, in a society where autism awareness is scarce.

Saho's experience highlights the struggles of many parents in The Gambia, where widespread misconceptions can lead to social stigma and isolation.

"I don't blame people here for their lack of understanding," Saho said in an interview with The Point Newspaper. "Autism is a relatively new concept in The Gambia. We need community outreach, the support of cultural and religious leaders, and training for schools, hospitals, and police to create more understanding."

The undaunted mother believes that awareness campaigns and support systems could help build a more inclusive society for autistic individuals.

One of Saho's major hurdles has been accessing proper medical support for her son, from diagnosis to the therapies that could aid his development. With limited resources, she's had to learn much of his care herself, noting that while she can't replace professionals, her self-acquired knowledge has made a positive impact on his quality of life.

Reflecting on her initial misconceptions, she admitted: "I once saw autism as something to 'cure'. Over time, I realised it's a part of who he is. Each autistic child has unique strengths and needs, and they deserve an environment that allows them to flourish."

Saho's understanding of autism shifted through her connections with other parents and online support groups, which has offered invaluable encouragement. "Resources here are limited, but finding others who understand has been a huge support. My son and I wouldn't have made it thus far without the advice and camaraderie these groups provide."

Her daily life revolves around a structured routine to help her son feel secure. From preparing for school each morning to enjoying outdoor play in the evenings, Saho's commitment shines. Each milestone, from potty training to following instructions, brings her renewed hope and joy.

"Having my son has changed my outlook on life," Saho said. "It has taught me to value new ways of thinking and communicating. Now, I'm focused on raising awareness, building resources for other families, and advocating for an inclusive society."

To other parents, she offers this advice: "You're not to blame for your child's condition. Trust in yourself, embrace their uniqueness, seek support, and celebrate every achievement, however small. This journey brings its own kind of fulfillment."

While organizations like GAADD are working to support autistic children by establishing individualised educational plans, there is an urgent need for greater government backing, public awareness, and funding to close the service gap and provide quality education for all. Ending the stigma around autism would allow these children to grow up in a more accepting environment, one where their unique strengths are valued.

In September 2021, GAADD launched a pilot classroom with individualised educational plans for each child. They also aim to build a special needs school and a resource centre - initiatives that would be groundbreaking in The Gambia.

These efforts are crucial for families seeking guidance and resources to help their children thrive. However, there is a pressing need for more structured programs, funding, and governmental involvement to expand these services and support children with autism across the country.